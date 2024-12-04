3 Injured After 'Shortcut' On Google Maps Lands Them In UP Canal

Three persons were on Tuesday injured when their car fell into a dry canal in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district allegedly after following a "shortcut" route on Google Maps.

The incident took place when they were travelling from Bareilly to Pilibhit and took a detour by following the popular navigation system near Kalapur village.

They were rescued when the villagers spotted them and called the police. The three persons sustained minor injuries and were taken to the hospital.

"They had taken a shortcut when they saw it on Google Maps. They followed the directions but their car fell into a canal," Superintendent of Police (city) Manush Parik said in a video statement.

The car, registered in Haryana, was pulled out of the canal with the help of a tractor, Mr Parik said.

Second Google Maps Related Accident In 10 Days

Last month, three people died when their car fell into the river from a partially constructed bridge in the same district.

Their car, being navigated using Google Maps, climbed onto a damaged bridge and plunged into the Ramganga river flowing 50 feet below in Faridpur when it was travelling from Bareilly to Dataganj in the Badaun district on November 24.

"Earlier this year, floods had caused the front portion of the bridge to collapse into the river, but this change had not been updated in the GPS. As a result, the driver was misled and did not realize the bridge was unsafe," an official said.

"In addition, the absence of safety barriers or warning signs on the under-construction bridge compounded the danger, leading to the fatal accident," he said.