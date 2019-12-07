Google Maps May Launch New Feature In India To Highlight Well-Lit Streets For Night Safety

It is unclear if Google will make it live in the public version.

To help you walk home safely, Google Maps is reportedly planning on adding a new feature to its service to highlight brightly lit streets.

As discovered by XDA Developers, the new feature called "Lighting" will help users identify streets that are brightly lit. The feature will highlight those streets with good lighting with a yellow colour highlight to help users avoid streets with poor or no lighting.

The feature was discovered in an APK teardown of the beta version of the app. It is unclear if Google will make it live in the public version. It is expected that the feature will be piloted in India first where women's safety is a national-level issue.