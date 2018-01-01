On New Year's Day 2018, Penguin Friends Add Cuteness To Google Doodle

On New Year's Day 2018, an adorable Google Doodle greets the users on Google's home page with two penguin friends welcoming the new year's sunrise.

All India | Edited by | Updated: January 01, 2018 12:01 IST
2 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
On New Year's Day 2018, Penguin Friends Add Cuteness To Google Doodle

New Year's Day 2018: Penguin friends welcome the rising sun

New Delhi:  On New Year's Day 2018, an adorable Google Doodle greets the users on Google's home page. Two penguin friends can be seen welcoming the new year's sunrise in a Google Doodle. This is a part of Google Doodle's holiday celebration week and in a series of photos, Google has shared two feathery friends enjoying the holiday season, planning the trip, visiting the "warm-weather" relatives. "After closing out the holidays with a bang, our penguin pals watch as the sun rises on a brand new year and look forward to what's ahead. Happy New Year!" wrote Google in a post on New Year's Day.

In a holiday season series, Google has been releasing doodles of the penguin friends. On December 31, the penguin friends were seen ringing the new year with sparklers in their hand. "Our feathery friends have enjoyed their delicious traditions and are now ringing in the new year with sparklers in hand. As they all admire the fireworks overhead, they think about how much fun it was to spend this time together," Google's post read.

"Tomorrow, follow along as our penguin friends start a new day in a new year," it added.

google doodle new years day 2018

New Year's Day 2018: Penguin pals in celebratory mood.

A tweet by Google read, "With sparklers in hand and fireworks overhead, four feathery friends ring in the new year in today's #GoogleDoodle"

google doodle new years day 2018

New Year's Day 2018: Penguin pals planning a vacation

google doodle new years day 2018

New Year's Day 2018: Penguin friends enjoying meal with relatives.

google doodle

New Year's Day 2018: Penguin friends enjoying the festive season.

google doodle new years day 2018

New Year's Day 2018: Penguin friends frame the memories of the holiday season


Trending

New year's day 2018happy new yearhappy new year 2018

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Mumbai Fire8 Health PromiseLiving HealthyParliament Winter SessionPrice ComparisonDeals

................................ Advertisement ................................