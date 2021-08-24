Google Doodle Celebrates Spirit Of Paralympics With Champion Island Games

Google is celebrating the spirit of Tokyo Paralympics 2020 with special Doodle games.

Google has brought back its largest-ever Doodle game ---- Doodle Champion Island ---- to celebrate the commencement of the Tokyo Paralympics 2020. The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games will be held between 24 August 2021 - 5 September 2021. The game was originally designed and launched to celebrate the spirit of the Olympics.

The game begins when you click the doodle on the search homepage. The main character, Lucky, transports you to an island where a sports festival is underway ---- a way of depicting ongoing Tokyo paralympics.

The Doodle Champion Island features seven sport mini-games, legendary opponents, and dozens of daring side quests.

"Welcome back to the Doodle Champion Island Games! Over the coming weeks, re-join calico (c)athlete Lucky as she explores Doodle Champion Island even further: a world filled with seven sport mini-games, legendary opponents, dozens of daring side quests, and a few new (and old ;)) friends," read an article on Google's archive page Doodle.

"As the Google has re-launched the game, it has introduced a few bonus levels and brand mew side quests. "What's different this time around? Lookout for bonus levels and brand mew side quests! If you're one of the chosen few who collects every scroll, you can even see what's next for our favorite feline," the article read further.

So, if you wish to take the experience of the all new Google Doodle game, just log on to www.google.com, click on the Doodle and start playing