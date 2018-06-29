Google Doodle Celebrates Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis' 125th Birthday

Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis was responsible for founding the Indian Statistical Institute.

Today is noted statistician and scientist Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis' 125th anniversary and in honor of this occasion Google has dedicated its today's doodle by Nishant Choksi to him.

He was born on 29 June 1983 in West Bengal, Mahalanobis is known for his pioneering work in statistics and is most often remembered by the "Mahalanobis distance", a way of measurement used in population studies and was one of the members of the first Planning Commission of India.

He also taught at Presidency College (Kolkata) where, in 1931, he was responsible for founding the Indian Statistical Institute.

He further laid the foundations of Indian statistical system through the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) and the Central Statistical Organisation (CSO)

Mahalanobis, a man of diverse scientific interests combined other disciplines like anthropology, economics, physics to develop better approaches in the field of population studies, consumption and crop yields. Later on, he collaborated with both top economists and mathematicians from around the world.

He died on June 28, 1972, just a day ahead of his 79th birthday.