Google Doodle Celebrates 133rd Birthday Of India's First Woman Legislator Muthulakshmi Reddi

Google Doodle: Dr Muthulakshmi Reddi fought for the rights of young girls.

Today's Google Doodle celebrates Indian educator, lawmaker, surgeon, and reformer Dr Muthulakshmi Reddi. Constantly breaking down barriers throughout her life, Dr Reddi devoted herself to public health and the battle against gender inequality, transforming the lives of countless young girls.

Born on this day in 1883 in Tamil Nadu, Dr Reddi became the first woman to work as a surgeon in a government hospital and the first female legislator in the history of British India.

As a young girl, Dr Reddi opposed her parents' plan for an early arranged marriage, convincing them that she deserved an education. She attended the Maharaja College in Tamil Nadu, formerly an all-boys school. She graduated from the college with distinction and went on to become the first woman student at Madras Medical College.

Dr Reddi later gave up her medical career to join the Madras Legislative Council, where she worked to raise the legal age of marriage and fought against the exploitation of girls.

In 1914, she married a doctor named Sundara Reddi. Working for the upliftment of women and battling gender inequality, she supported Mahatma Gandhi's efforts for India's independence.

After losing her sister to cancer, she launched the Adayar Cancer Institute in Chennai in 1954. One of the most respected oncology centers in the world, it treats over 80,000 patients every year.

In recognition of her service to her country, Dr Reddi was awarded the Padma Bhushan by the Government of India in 1956.

