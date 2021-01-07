'PM, Government Distancing Themselves From Trump': Shashi Tharoor

Shashi Tharoor weighed in on PM Narendra Modi's tweet on US Capitol violence

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Thursday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for expressing concern over the Capitol Hill violence, saying it is a "good sign" that India has distanced itself from the Donald Trump administration, adding that New Delhi will have to work with the new Biden administration to "strengthen democracy around the world".

"I don't believe it should have any implication for our bilateral relations with the US but it's a sobering reminder. Prime Minister expressing concern was a good sign, it showed that he and government are distancing themselves from those who believe 'is baar bhi Trump sarkar'," Mr Shashi Tharoor told ANI.

The US Congress formally certified Joe Biden as the next President on Thursday. "I think Delhi will have to work with the new Biden administration as it heals its own country and works with other democracies to strengthen democracy around the world, including in the USA," Mr Tharoor said.

His comments came after PM Modi condemned the violent protests that unfolded at the Capitol on Wednesday.

"Distressed to see news about the rioting and violence in Washington DC. An orderly and peaceful transfer of power must continue. The democratic process cannot be allowed to be subverted through unlawful protests," PM Modi tweeted.

Taking a swipe at experts who speak with "smugness" about the US being the oldest democracy, Mr Tharoor said, "To my mind it's quite startling to realise how much democracy depends on the good faith of its custodians. How democratic institutions appear to be very fragile even in societies that are called mature democracies."

Over reports that the Indian flag was waived during the Capitol Hill violence, Mr Tharoor said, "...This is unfortunate that people are willing to wave the flag as an instrument or as a weapon rather than a batch of pride."