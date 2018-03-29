When Is Good Friday 2018? Date, Images, Meaning, Celebrations

Good Friday is also known as Holy Friday, Great Friday, Black Friday, or Easter Friday.

Good Friday will be celebrated across the world on March 30 this year and is a a widely instituted legal holiday around the world, including India. Good Friday holds special significance for the Christian community as it commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. It is followed by Easter that marks the resurrection of Jesus from the dead. The death of Jesus symbolises the death and forgiveness for all of mankind's sins, with Jesus taking the ultimate sacrifice for the good of all humans. For Christians across the world, Good Friday is observed as a day for solemn mourning. The day is spent fasting, in prayer and repentance on the suffering of Jesus.

To commemorate Good Friday, processions are organised by churches around the world to educate people and draw their attention to the day when Jesus died for humanity. Some churches also hold meditation services and remove all the decorations from the statues. For years, most Christians refuse to eat meat on Good Friday.

One of the most important Good Friday symbol is the crucifix, or cross, which represents the way in which Jesus died. Other symbols of Good Friday include black cloth used to cover the cross, paintings and statues in churches and some homes to signify mourning.

While in German, the day is called Karfreitag, which means "Sorrowful Friday." In English, the term "Good" is debated. Some believe it developed from an older name, "God's Friday" and the word "Good" in Good Friday means holy or pious. It is also known as Holy Friday, Great Friday, and Black Friday.