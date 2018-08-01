'Golden Baba' Is Back In Kanwar Pilgrimage, With Extra Gold

"Goldedn Baba" said he spent Rs 1.25 crore in this year's kanwar yatra.

Wearing 20 kg of gold, a man has become a head-turner at the kanwar yatra or annual pilgrimage of Shiva devotees in Haridwar in Uttarakhand. Famously called, "Golden Baba", the man is known to be a regular every year and is popular among fellow pilgrims. The 56-year-old seems to enjoy the attention.

"I am the centre of attraction. Wherever I go, people come to see me. Police has to provide security," Golden Puri Maharaj from Juna Akhara - as he calls his ashram - told news agency ANI.



It is believed that before becoming a Baba, Golden Puri Maharaj was a businessman in Delhi with a criminal record, and was famous as Bittu Light Baaz. He allegedly became a "god-man" to escape any police action.

Police also provides security to Golden baba during Kanwar Yatra.

Since it's the 25th year of the kanwar yatra, the Baba said he has bought an extra 4 kg of gold. Even his kanwar - or pot that is filled with Ganga water - is gold-plated.

"There was a time when I used to wear only a few grams of gold, but with "bhole ki kripa" (Shiva's blessings), I am now wearing gold in kilos. It's so heavy, you will not be able to hold it," he shared.

Advertisement

"I have spent Rs 1.25 crore in this year's kanwar yatra. There are 250-300 pilgrims with me and I arrange everyone's food, ambulance, shelter," added the Golden "god-man".