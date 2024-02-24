Gold Worth Rs 2.49 Crore Seized At Mumbai Airport

Mumbai Customs seized over 4.65 Kg of gold across 12 different cases on Friday.

Mumbai Customs seized over 4.65 Kg of gold valued at Rs 2.49 crores across 12 different cases on Friday.

According to the Airport Commissionerate, Mumbai Customs Zone-III, gold was concealed in dry iron, frame of check-in bag, clothes worn, on the body of the pax, body cavity, check-in and cabin bag.

Earlier on February 22, Mumbai Customs seized over 8 kg of gold valued at approximately Rs 4 crores and five iPhones across eight different cases.

Gold was concealed in the frame of the check-in bag, box of crockery, clothes worn, hand bag.

