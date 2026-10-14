Gold Biscuits, Silver, Cash Worth 2 Crores Stolen From 2 Locked Noida Flats

Thieves allegedly broke into two locked flats in a Noida housing society and made away with gold and silver ornaments, a gold biscuit, cash and other valuables worth around Rs 2 crore.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the theft.

The incident came to light after residents of two flats in The Crescent Apartment returned to find their homes burgled. One family had travelled to Panipat to attend a function, while the owner of the other flat was in the United States at the time of the incident.

According to victim Nitin Jain, the theft took place between 2:00 am and 2:30 am on the intervening night of October 11 and 12. The victims learnt about the incident after receiving information from neighbours.

Jewellery, Gold Biscuit And Cash Missing

Nitin Jain told police that unidentified thieves broke into his flat and fled with gold and silver jewellery as well as cash.

According to his complaint, the stolen items included one large gold necklace (40-45 grams gold), two smaller necklaces (40-45 grams gold), four gold bangles (60-65 grams gold), two bracelets (20-25 gram gold), four pairs of gold earrings (20-30 grams gold), four rings (20-50 grams gold), a gold chain (15-20 gram gold), a mangalsutra (20-25 gram gold), and two pendants (30-35 gram gold).

The thieves also allegedly stole a 100-gram gold biscuit, a gold coin weighing about 25 to 30 grams, nearly 2 kilograms of silver, 10 to 15 silver anklets and around Rs 1 lakh in cash.

The complainant estimated the value of the stolen property from his flat at around Rs 1.05 crore.

Second Flat Also Targeted

The thieves also targeted another flat in the same apartment complex. The residence belongs to Dhanalakshmi, who was in the US when the incident occurred.

According to the complaint, valuables were stolen from that flat as well. With thefts reported from two homes in the same society, questions are being raised over the effectiveness of the security arrangements at the residential complex.

Suspects Captured On CCTV

The victims have alleged that the suspects surveyed the area before carrying out the burglary.

According to the complaint, the accused were seen driving around the society in a car at around 2:00 am before the theft. It has been alleged that they entered the society by scaling a wall instead of using the main gate.

The suspects then allegedly used a hand cutter to cut the door locks of the flats before entering the homes. They were captured on CCTV cameras during the incident.

Police are examining the footage to establish the identities of the accused.

Investigation Underway

Sector 49 police have registered a case based on the complaint and begun an investigation.

Police said the complainants have claimed that property worth nearly Rs 2 crore was stolen from the two flats. However, officers said the actual value of the stolen items can only be determined after a detailed investigation.

Teams have been formed to identify and arrest the accused.

Further investigation is underway.

(With inputs from Harsh Pandey)