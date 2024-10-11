Video: 3 Noida College Students Stole Car To Take Girlfriend For A Drive

he cops scanned footage from over 100 CCTVs and used manual intelligence to trace the accused.

Two university students wanted to help their friend take his girlfriend out for a drive in a new car. Instead of borrowing, the trio planned to steal a brand-new vehicle from a showroom in Greater Noida. The incident took place last month but new details have emerged in the case.

Shrey, Aniket Nagar, and Deepanshu Bhati planned the car heist. The cops have not clarified which two students wanted to help their friend.

On September 26, two men asked for a test drive of a Hyundai Venue parked at the car bazaar in Greater Noida. They were wearing helmets and stood next to the exit gate while the car dealer, who was driving, took the vehicle out of the parking lot and the duo got in the car. One of them took the driver's seat and the other sat in the rear, visuals showed. They drove off and the video ends.

The police said they later pushed the car dealer out of the Hyundai Venue and sped away. The cops scanned footage from over 100 CCTVs and used manual intelligence to trace the accused.

The police found the car, which had tinted glasses and 'Nagar' written on it. They have arrested the trio and an investigation is underway.

- With inputs from Arvind Uttam