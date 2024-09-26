Two Men Take SUV For A Test Drive in Greater Noida, Run Off With It

A police complaint has been filed.

Owners of a used car dealership were in for the shock of their lives when two men decided to take an SUV for a test drive on Thursday and never came back.

The dealership is in Greater Noida and a video shows the car being driven out of the parking lot. An employee was in the car and he was supposed to accompany the two men for the test drive, but he was pushed out.

A police complaint has been filed and officials from the Knowledge Park police station in Greater Noida said they are checking CCTV footage to ascertain the identity of the two men. They are also investigating whether there was a dispute between them and the owners of the dealership.

(With inputs from Arvind Uttam)