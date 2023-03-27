'God Sent Gift In Form Of Daughter': Tejashwi Yadav Welcomes First Child

God has been pleased and sent a gift in the form of a daughter, said Tejashwi Yadav.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav has welcomed his first child. He made the announcement on Twitter with a photo with his newborn daughter.

"God has been pleased and sent a gift in the form of a daughter," said Tejashwi, the heir apparent of former Union minister and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Yadav.

Tejashwi Yadav, the youngest of nine siblings, is married to Rachel Godinho.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader's sister Rohini Acharya too expressed her happiness on Twitter: "My house now echoes a joyous squeal. God has given such a gift of happiness."