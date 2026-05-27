Video: When Police Had To Save A Pig At Thane Bakrid Goat Protest

200 police personnel stand guard at the Poonam Cluster residential society at Mira Road in Maharashtra's Thane district. The residential complex has been the site of a fierce communal showdown for the past two days. Now, the authorities have heightened the security in the area ahead of the Bakrid that will be celebrated on Thursday.

Gatherings and sloganeering have been prohibited in an around the area that has been on the edge since a group of people objected to sacrificial goats being brought into the residential complex.

What Triggered Tensions

The controversy erupted at Srishti Complex in the Poonam Cluster area on Sunday after residents and Hindu organisations objected to the setting up of a temporary shed for sacrificial goats on the housing complex premises, according to local officials.

Following protests, the temporary structure was dismantled, but tensions escalated after members of the Muslim community allegedly gathered in protest on Monday, and a complaint was lodged at the Kashimira police station. Police intervened to pacify both sides, but a scuffle allegedly broke out later that night.

Police officials said on Tuesday night that the 51 goats have been removed from the society in four vehicles of the municipal corporation.

Enter VHP and Bajrang Dal

The situation escalated when protesting residents gathered at the society gates, raised slogans, recited the Hanuman Chalisa and tried to bring a pig inside the complex on Tuesday.

Later, Vishwa Hindu Parishad workers reached the complex to protest against the alleged return of goats to the premises, during which a VHP functionary and two others were allegedly attacked with a blade, locals said.

High drama was witnessed at the premises through Tuesday as Hindu groups protested, raised slogan and recited Hanuman Chalisa even as the police struggled to keep the situation from getting worse.

The Protest With The Pig

In a dramatic twist to the entire showdown, some protesters tried to bring in a pig inside the complex on Tuesday afternoon where sacrificial goats were brought in. In almost comical videos from the protest site, a police officer was seen running with a piglet tugged in his arms as he navigated his way from among the protesters some of whom tried to snatch the piglet from the policeman.

Protesters claimed pig was for a "Varaha Puja" in protest against the keeping of goats for sacrifice. However, "Varaha Puja" is primarily performed on Varaha Jayanti, the birth anniversary of Lord Vishnu's boar incarnation, which falls on September 12 this year.

Now, the authorities are on high alert to ensure that situation is defused and Bakrid is celebrated without further tensions in the area.