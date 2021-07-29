'On Beach Whole Night': Row Over Goa Chief Minister's Remark In Rape Case

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant - under pressure after the gangrape of two minor girls, and an attack on two minor boys, last week - has now been slammed for blaming the survivors and their parents, and appearing to absolve his government and the police of any responsibility.

In utterly shocking comments made to the Assembly yesterday, Mr Sawant blamed the parents for allowing their children to step out - they were on a beach 30 km from capital Panaji - late at night

"When 14-year-old children stay on the beach the whole night, the parents need to introspect. Just because children don't listen, we cannot put the responsibility on the government and police," the Chief Minister, who also heads the Home Ministry post, declared.

Mr Sawant said it was the parents' duty to ensure the safety of their children and that the girls should not have been allowed to leave home at night, particularly as they are minors.

"We blame the police... but I want to point out that of the 10 youth who went to the beach for a party, four stayed on the beach the whole night... two boys and two girls. Teens, particularly minors, should not be spending the nights on beaches," he said.

The comments have triggered furious outcry from opposition leaders, some of whom demanded Mr Sawant's resignation and claimed Goa had become more dangerous for women under BJP rule.

Earlier today Goa Congress spokesperson Altone D'Costa hit back at the Chief Minister's remarks, saying the law and order situation in the state had deteriorated.

"Why should we fear while moving around at night? Criminals should be in jail and law-abiding citizens should be out freely moving around," he said.

Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala also lashed out, tweeting: "And Chief Minister should quit and go home for such preposterous 'pearls of wisdom'!"

And CM should quit & go home for such preposterous ‘pearls of wisdom' ! pic.twitter.com/HV0uTNBbV0 — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) July 29, 2021

Goa Forward Party chief Vijai Sardesai, who this week announced an alliance with the Congress for next year's election, called the Chief Minister's remark "disgusting".

"It is disgusting that the Chief Minister is making such statements. The safety of citizens is the responsibility of the police and state government. If they can't provide it, the Chief Minister has no right to sit in the post," he said.

Mr Sardesai's party walked out of the BJP-led NDA in April, citing its "anti-Goan policies".

"It is shocking that the Goa Chief Minister is blaming parents for allowing their children to venture out in the night... claiming that it is not safe. If the state government can't assure us our security, who can? Goa has a history of being safe for women... that tag is being lost in BJP rule," Rohan Khaunte, an independent MLA, tweeted.

Four men - one a government employee - posed as policemen and raped the two girls after beating up the boys. The attack took place on Benaulim beach.

All four accused have been arrested.

During the discussion in the Assembly on Wednesday, one MLA claimed an "influential person" was trying to protect the accused. Another alleged a minister was trying to influence the investigation.

Speaker Rajesh Patnekar expunged both remarks from the proceedings.

With input from PTI