Goa On Alert After Intel That Terrorists May Strike From Sea State's Ports Department has written to the off shore casinos and cruise vessels, and barges to remain alert in the wake of the intelligence input.

State's Ports Minister Jayesh Salgaoncar told news agency PTI that his department has issued a warning to all the off shore casinos, water sports operators and barges to be alert as the Indian Coast Guard has shared an intelligence input about a possible terror attack on the western coast.



The alert is not specific to Goa. It is also for Mumbai and Gujarat coast, but we have alerted the vessels and concerned agencies, Mr Salgaoncar said.



An Indian fishing trawler, which was seized by Pakistan, has been released and there is intelligence input that on its way back, it may carry terrorists, the minister said.



State's Ports Department has written to the off shore casinos and cruise vessels, and barges to remain alert in the wake of the intelligence input.



Have received intelligence input from District Coast Guard that anti-national elements have boarded an apprehended Indian fishing boat in Karachi and (are) likely to land on Indian coast and attack vital installations, states the communication by Captain of Ports James Braganza to Goa's tourism department and all the water sports operators, casinos, and cruise vessels and barges.



All vessels to increase security and report any sighting or untoward movement to concerned authorities, the letter states.



When contacted, James Braganza confirmed sending the letter to all the concerned people. The letter was also marked to State Chief Secretary Dharmendra Sharma.





