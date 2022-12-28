4 Terrorists Killed In Jammu Today Were Carrying 7 AK-47s, US M4 Carbine

The truck driver managed to escape and a search operation is on to track him down.

A huge cache of arms and ammunition including seven AK-47 rifles, one US-made M4 rifle, three pistols and grenades were recovered after four terrorists were killed in a "chance encounter" with security forces on the outskirts of Jammu this morning, police said.

The gunfight began at 7 am in the morning near Tawi Bridge in the Sidhra bypass area along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway when security forces detected "unusual movement" of a truck in the area. As the security personnel stopped the truck for inspection, terrorists hiding inside the truck opened fire and were killed in retaliation.

"There was unusual movement of a truck in the area. Police stopped the truck at check post. As security forces started searching the truck, terrorist hiding inside fired at security forces. All the terrorists were killed in retaliatory fire," said Mukesh Singh, Additional Director General of police Jammu.

However, Mr Singh added that the truck driver managed to escape and a search operation is on to track him down.

According to the police, the four terrorists were travelling to Kashmir after infiltrating from Pakistan.

The incident takes place on the day Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to hold two back-to-back high-level meetings on security-related issues in Leh-Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting on Leh-Ladakh will take place at 3 pm and that of Jammu and Kashmir at around 4 pm in the North Block office of the Ministry of Home Affairs.