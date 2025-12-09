Swish Restaurateurs To Fugitives: How Goa Fire Singed Luthra Brothers

For nine years, brothers Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra from Delhi's Kingsway Camp opened multiple cafes and clubs, first in Delhi and then in several major cities, including Goa. The two saw a meteoric rise as their establishments became the go-to party places. Their posts would talk about "incredible journey" and feeling "humbled" while announcing new ventures and expansion plans.

One night changed it all. A deadly fire at 'Birch By Romeo Lane', their Goa nightclub, claimed 25 lives and left six others injured. The investigation revealed fire safety violations and other irregularities. Within a day, the entrepreneurs went from being objects of envy to wanted criminals. And now, they are fugitives who fled the country to escape responsibility for 25 deaths in the fire at their Goa nightclub.

The Rise

According to reports, Saurabh and Gaurav started their journey in 2016 when they opened Mama's Buoi, a nightclub, at Hudson Lane. Located near Civil Lines, Hudson Lane is close to Delhi University's North Campus and a favourite hangout point for college students.

Mama's Buoi became a huge success, and the Luthra brothers got a head start. Next to follow was Dramebaaz, a fast food joint. They then launched a chain, Romeo Lane, that would make the Delhi boys the big success story in the industry.

In a 2023 Instagram post, Saurabh spoke about their journey. "As I stand at this juncture, reflecting on the incredible journey started in 2016 with Mama's Buoi in Hudson Lane to the expansion of Romeo Lane across multiple cities, it's a rush of emotions. The overwhelming love and support received have fueled our growth in the hospitality industry. As we venture into new cities, I'm humbled by the opportunity to give back and share the warmth of hospitality. Yet, amidst this expansion, the heart always returns to its origins," he wrote.

Months later, the brothers would open 'Birch By Romeo Lane' in Goa, the country's most attractive party destination. Little did they know that this would prove to be their undoing.

The Brothers

Romeo Lane's website describes Saurabh Luthra as a "gold medallist engineer turned into a promising and fastest-growing restaurateur". He is the chairman of the chain that has outlets in 22 cities and four countries. The website says he is "known for his public relations and organic cocktails served at his outlets". Saurabh has won several awards in the hospitality sector over the past few years.

According to a report in The Times of India, the younger Gaurav is also an engineer and is the more calculative and calmer partner. While Saurabh is the face of the brand, Gaurav quietly handles accounts and operations for their enterprise, GS Foods Studio Pvt Ltd.

But the Luthra brothers' success was not unblemished by failures. While some of their franchisees saw stellar success, some barely stayed afloat or slipped into losses.

Some restaurateurs told The Times of India that while the brothers built an aspirational brand, the rush to expand cost them the focus needed for day-to-day oversight.

But, despite the odd bump, the Luthra brothers were on a joyride in the success lane till one Saturday night turned their world upside down.

The Fall

Crackers symbolise celebration. In a Goa nightclub this Saturday night, they became the harbinger of destruction. A musical night was in full swing at 'Birch By Goa Lane' when electronic crackers set the ceiling on fire. Flammable material, such as bamboo, had been used heavily in the club's decor. Also, functional fire extinguishers and alarms were missing. The blaze spread rapidly, and the hundred-odd tourists inside tried to escape.

The single, narrow exit led to chaos and confusion. While some managed to get out safely, others headed to the basement, only to get trapped with the 20-odd staff members there. Firefighters struggled to put out the flames, thanks to several safety violations. By the time they succeeded, the blaze had claimed 25 lives -- five tourists and 20 staff members.

The Instagram handle of 'Birch By Romeo Lane' described it as Goa's "First Island Club". This USP proved to be a safety hazard. Due to the narrow approach route, fire engines had to be parked 400 m away and this delayed the rescue operation.

As the investigation began, the Luthra brothers' names came up. A case was registered, and Goa police sent a team to Delhi. But the Luthra brothers liked the fast lane, and they were not waiting for the cops to show up. Hours after the fire in Goa, the two were on a flight to Phuket in Thailand. By then, there was no FIR, no case and no travel restriction.

Nine years after their first big win, the Luthra brothers are not chasing success. They are the ones being chased.