Goa Minister Hospitalised After Suffering Heart Attack

Goa Revenue Minister Atanasio (Babush) Monserrate was admitted to the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) near here in the early hours of Monday after he suffered a heart attack.

The minister underwent angioplasty around 1.30 am, and his condition is stable, GMCH Dean Dr Shivanand Bandodkar told PTI.

Mr Monserrate was brought to the GMCH around 12.30 am after he suffered a heart attack, he said.

He is undergoing treatment in the super speciality block of the hospital and will be under observation for a couple of more days, Dr Bandodkar said.

The 59-year-old politician represents the Panaji assembly constituency on BJP ticket.

