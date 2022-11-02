Goa Lifeguards Save 15 From Drowning, Trace 6 Missing Children In 4 Days

Goa has been seeing a huge rush of tourists due to Diwali vacations. (Representational)

At least 15 people were saved from drowning in the sea at various beaches in Goa during the last four days while six missing children were reunited with their families, officials said on Wednesday.

Goa, a famous tourist destination, has been seeing a huge rush of tourists due to Diwali vacations.

Drishti Marines, the agency tasked by the state government to man seafronts, said maximum incidents were reported at Baga, one of the busiest beaches in the state.

"Eight rescues were carried out at the Baga beach while three people were rescued each at Calangute and Vagator beaches. One person was rescued at Galgibag river," the agency spokesperson said.

Similarly, six missing children have been traced and reunited with their parents by the lifeguards at beaches in the last four days.

