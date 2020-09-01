Goa Hotelier Being Questioned For Second Day In Sushant Rajput Case

Sushant Rajput was found dead at his flat in Bandra area of Mumbai on June 14.

Hotelier Gaurav Arya arrived at the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) office in Mumbai on Tuesday to record his statement in a money laundering case linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Mr Arya had been questioned by the central agency for more than eight hours at its office at Ballard Estate in south Mumbai on Monday.

He was called by the ED after it came across some mobile phone messages sent to him by actor Rhea Chakraborty in 2017 which purportedly indicated discussion about narcotic drugs, an official had said earlier.

Ms Chakraborty, being investigated by the CBI for allegedly abetting her boyfriend Mr Rajput's suicide, is also facing an ED probe.

Mr Arya, who runs two hotels in Goa, had told news channels that he had never dealt in narcotics, and his last interaction with Rhea was about three years ago.

He also said that he never met Mr Rajput, 34, who was found dead at his flat in the Bandra area of Mumbai on June 14.

