Goa Film Fest Coverage Sponsors Rift Between Prasar Bharati, NFDC

The board turned down the demand from the National Film Development Corporation, a PSU under the Information and Broadcasting Ministry, in its meeting on February 15 and asked why a private firm was engaged when Doordarshan was "fully qualified" to do the task.
"A nominated member brought a tabled item to the board, asking it (Doordarshan/Prasar Bharati) to pay Rs 2.92 crore. The board rejected it in its meeting," the source said.
Prasar Bharati runs Doordarshan and All India Radio.
The task of managing IFFI, earlier with the Information and Broadcasting Ministry's Directorate of Film Festivals, was given to NFDC in July last year.
