First National Indian Film Festival Of Australia Announces All-Women Nomination Council

Following support from the Indian High Commission (Canberra), Indian Consulates in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane, and crucial partnerships with the prestigious Indian Council for Cultural Relations and Special Broadcasting Service (SBS), the National Indian Film Festival of Australia (NIFFA), a first of its kind for Australian audiences, has been expanded and will run from Thursday, February 13, 2025 to Sunday, March 2, 2025, in multiple Australian cities.

The NIFFA Nomination Council has attracted Australian Indian film professionals, including Zee Studios' Head of Operations Achala Datar, award-winning Producer Deepti Sachdeva, Film and Arts Writer Neeru Saluja, and Actress and Emerging Director Amruta Apte.

NIFFA has received unprecedented support from the Australian and Indian film industries, the Indian Consulates in Australia, and the Indian High Commission.

Indian High Commissioner in Australia, His Excellency Mr Gopal Baglay, said, "The power of cinema transcends borders, cultures and languages. Bringing the celebration of Indian cinema to Australia highlights its global appeal and also the deep cultural connection between the two countries through the one million-strong Indian diaspora, and also beyond it."

National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) of India is supplying a curated section of films in another first between Australia and India.

"I am keen to ensure that this overdue celebration is a quintessential Aussie celebration with the participation of a growing number of Aussie film professionals from the Indian diaspora. That is why it is so encouraging to have some of the most hardworking film professionals on our Nomination Council. We are also encouraged by the overwhelming morale-boosting response from influential organisations and supporters embracing the festival," said Festival Director Anupam Sharma.

"Anupam and I wanted to celebrate Indian cinema in its totality, not just Bollywood or its stars, and we wanted to do it on big screens in a big way. Now, with NDTV and NFDC support from India and DENDY and SBS Audio support from Australia, it is turning out to be a truly stellar collaboration and we are so thankful for the immense support we are garnering," said Festival Co-Director Peter Castaldi.

Dr S Janakiraman, Consul General of India in Sydney, said, "For the first time the National Indian Film Festival is being organised in Sydney, Australia. The Consulate General of India, Sydney will be partnering with this event. With our heritage and legacy of Indian cinema, we have a strong foundation to showcase India through the lens of Indian cinema in Australia."

He added, "The festival encourages talent, storytelling, and investment through the India-Australia Co-production Agreement. With an impressive line-up of films, masterclasses, industry panels, and cultural celebrations, this promises to be a start to a national festival of Indian films in Australia that we hope to celebrate each year with cinephiles, filmmakers, and industry leaders."

Ms Neetu Bhaagotia, Consul General of India in Brisbane, said, "Cinema transcends boundaries, weaving stories that resonate universally. The Indian National Film Festival of Australia aims to celebrate this power, bringing the diverse cultures of our two great nations together through shared emotions and narratives. It's a platform showcasing the ability of films to connect hearts across continents."

Niyati Mehta, from the prestigious Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) Australia, said, "The Consulate General of India, Sydney, and the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre are delighted to partner with the National Indian Film Festival of Australia. Indian cinema has a universal language and through its creativity, innovations, and vast cultural and linguistic diversity continues to connect and attract audiences in India and around the world."

Sharon Strickland, CEO of Dendy Cinemas, said, "Dendy Cinemas is proud to be a part of the inaugural National Indian Film Festival of Australia, a landmark celebration of cinema that bridges cultures and showcases the extraordinary diversity and talent of Indian filmmaking. This festival embodies the power of storytelling to connect audiences across borders, and we are thrilled to bring these vibrant, compelling films to our screens. With the incredible support from the Indian and Australian film industries, government & media organisations, NIFFA is set to become a cornerstone event that inspires and entertains for years to come."

David Hua, Director of Audio Language Content from SBS Audio, said, "The SBS has a proud legacy of partnering with in-language film festivals across Australia. We're delighted that in the year SBS marks its 50th anniversary, SBS South Asian is partnering with the first-ever National Indian Film Festival of Australia. We look forward to our teams adding spice to the curation of films and supporting this rich cultural exchange of storytelling."

National Indian Film Festival of Australia:

When: Thursday, February 13, 2025 - Sunday, March 2, 2025

Where: Sydney, Gold Coast, Brisbane, Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Canberra

More details: niffa.com.au