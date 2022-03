Goa election results 2022: The BJP's Pramod Sawant is leading, early leads show

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant is leading by 366 in Sankahlim seat, latest trends show.

Earlier, Congress candidate Dharmesh Saglani was leading over Mr Sawant by 446 votes.

Counting of votes for 40 seats in Goa is going on.

The BJP is leading in Goa with 18 seats, early trends show. As at 10:59 am, the Congress came behind with 13 seats. The Trinamool Congress got 5 and the Aam Aadmi Party only 1 seat, the trends show.