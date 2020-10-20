'Phone Hacked, Asleep When Obscene Clip Sent': Goa Deputy Chief Minister

Chandrakant Kavlekar pointed out that the video was sent to only one of the many groups he is part of

Goa Deputy Chief Minister Chandrakant Babu Kavlekar, accused by the opposition of porn obscene clips to a WhatsApp group of social activists, has filed a police complaint alleging that his phone was hacked. The message from his phone allegedly went to the group after midnight on Sunday.

Chandrakant Kavlekar has said in his complaint to the cyber police that the clip was sent to the WhatsApp group from his phone when he was "nowhere near the phone and fast asleep". He said "some miscreants" had sent a video with obscene content to a WhatsApp group called "Villages of Goa". The video was "intentionally masked in my name with some criminal intention," Mr Kavlekar wrote.

He pointed out that the video was sent to only one of the many groups he is part of. "Also, the time when this message was sent, I was nowhere near the phone and I was fast asleep. There have been many such attempts in the recent history to defame my name and project a wrong image of me in front of the public," he alleged.

"I demand strong action against all miscreants and unscrupulous individuals who have criminally hacked/tampered with my mobile phone and uploaded and transmitted obscene material," the Deputy Chief Minister wrote to the police.

Opposition parties have also gone to the police against him. The Goa Congress has filed a complaint accusing Mr Kavlekar of posting a vulgar video to the WhatsApp group at 1.20 am on Monday. Another complaint, by the women's unit of the Goa Forward Party, calls for an FIR against him and says: "Knowing full well that the video is completely lascivious in nature and containing sexually explicit content, was in fact porn, he still went ahead and shared it on a public group thereby transmitting it in electronic form."

Mr Kavlekar switched from the Congress to the BJP last year and was rewarded with the number two post in the government instead of Goa Forward Party's Vijai Sardesai, who was dropped.