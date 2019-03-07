Unhealthy Chief Minister Cannot Ensure Healthy Economy: Goa Congress

Manohar Parrikar should take a break because health is the first priority, Goa Congress said

Ailing Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar should go home because if you do not have a healthy chief minister, you cannot have a healthy economy, Congress General Secretary Apsara Reddy said on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference at the state Congress headquarters in Panaji, Ms Reddy also alleged that the figure of 300 terrorists killed in the Indian Air Force strike as cited by BJP was yet another "jumla".

"He (Manohar Parrikar) should take a break and focus on that because health is the first priority. If you do not have a healthy chief minister you cannot have a healthy economy, healthy and happy people in the state," Ms Reddy said.

"We cannot have a part-time chief minister addressing issues of economy, administration, health and education. I think everybody in Goa has the same feeling. 'Get well soon Parrikar, go home Parrikar'," she said.

Ms Reddy, the first transgender to be appointed as an office bearer in the Congress, also slammed the top BJP leadership for shying away from facts and quoting them incorrectly on key issues.

"Whatever numbers the BJP mouths, they are wrong. They do not talk about unemployment rate, women's unemployment..that 56 per cent of the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padao' (welfare scheme) budget goes for Modi's publicity, they do not talk about this.

"But they speak so casually about 300 terrorists. They lie, this is a 'jumla' government and it is time to send the 'jumlewala jodi' home," she added.