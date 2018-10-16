Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar's Health Improving, Says His Office

Manohar Parrikar is recuperating at his private residence after arriving from the national capital.

The health condition of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who was brought to the state from a hospital in New Delhi two days ago, had improved further, his office said Tuesday.

Mr Parrikar (62), being treated for a pancreatic ailment, is recuperating at his private residence after arriving from the national capital.

"The chief minister's condition continues to improve. All (health) parameters remain stable. During the day, he interacted with his family members," Rupesh Kamat, Personal Assistant to Mr Parrikar, said in a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office.

Mr Parrikar was shifted from New Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to the coastal state Sunday afternoon. He was brought in a special flight and later taken to his private residence.