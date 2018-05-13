Amid Congress Protest, Manohar Parrikar Talks Of Returning In Weeks Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar's video message was played at a BJP workers' meeting addressed by party president Amit Shah

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Manohar Parrikar is undergoing treatment at a hospital in the US (File) Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who is undergoing medical treatment in the United States, said today that he will return to his home state in the next few weeks. He said this in a video message in a BJP meet. Congress legislators protested in state capital Panaji today, demanding the appointment of a "full-time" chief minister.



The video message was played at a BJP workers' meeting addressed by party president Amit Shah.



Mr Parrikar is undergoing treatment for a pancreatic ailment at a hospital in the US, where he was admitted in the first week of March after being treated at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital.



In the absence of the chief minister, a three-member advisory committee is looking after the day-to-day affairs of the government. The three-member panel formed by Mr Parrikar comprises ministers Sudin Dhavalikar (MGP), Francis D'Souza (BJP) and Vijai Sardesai (Goa Forward Party, another ruling coalition partner).



The Congress legislators and office-bearers



Goa Congress chief Girish Chodankar said, "We have petitioned everyone, including the governor, seeking the appointment of a full-time chief minister in the absence of Mr Parrikar, but nothing seems to be happening."



Today, the party workers and legislators assembled at the memorial of Dayanand Bandodkar and "prayed" that the ruling dispensation led by the BJP appoint a full-time chief minister, he said.



In April, BJP leader Nilesh Cabral had said the condition of Mr Parrikar was improving, but he would travel to his home state only after doctors allow him.



With inputs from PTI



