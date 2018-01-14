Manohar Parrikar On Why He Doesn't Ride A Scooter Anymore

"People ask me whether I travel on a scooter. I tell them that I don't any more. My mind is filled with work related thoughts and if I ride my scooter while my mind is somewhere else, then I could meet with an accident," Mr Parrikar told a gathering of BJP workers in Canacona yesterday.
Driving home a point of safety at the gathering, Mr Parrikar said that he now avoids riding or travelling pillion on a scooter.
In the past, media reports have often cited that Mr Parrikar was still riding a scooter in Panaji as he went about purchasing things from the local markets.