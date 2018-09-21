BJP Ally Goa Forward Party Wants Manohar Parrikar To Delegate Powers

Manohar Parrikar spoke to Vijai Sardesai over telephone to discuss a certain administrative matter (File)

The Goa Forward Party (GFP), an alliance partner of the ruling BJP, said yesterday it does not favour leadership change in Goa, but the ailing Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar should delegate powers to other ministers.

"We have never stressed leadership change. We are the ones who installed Parrikar as chief minister and we are with him always," GFP chief and state minister Vijai Sardesai said.

Mr Parrikar, 62, who is admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi, spoke to Mr Sardesai over telephone this afternoon to discuss a certain administrative matter, an official said.

Mr Sardesai said that as Parrikar holds major portfolios, his illness has affected the administration.

"If he delegates powers to other ministers, people will get justice and those who are talking about break-down of administration will stop," the GFP leader said.

Earlier in the day, Health Minister and BJP leader Vishwajit Rane ruled out leadership change in the state.

"Where is the question of leadership change? We have our chief minister. He is undergoing treatment, but that does not mean we should replace him," Mr Rane said.

The government is functioning very well and all alliance partners are firmly behind Mr Parrikar, he said.

After Mr Parrikar was hospitalised, the BJP had sent three observers to the state last week.

Mr Rane claimed the issue of leadership change was not discussed during their visit.

The Opposition Congress has claimed that the BJP-led government is now in a minority as its alliance partners and some of BJP's own MLAs are not happy with the current situation.