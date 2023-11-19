'Go Get The World Cup': Amit Shah Wishes Team India For WC Finale

Amit Shah added that 140 crore citizens and cricket fans across the world stand for their support (File)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday wished Team India success ahead of the World Cup final against Australia at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The Union Home Minister took to his official X (formerly Twitter) account and said that the 'Men in Blue' have set exceptional records of victories throughout the World Cup matches.

Mr Shah added that 140 crore citizens and cricket fans across the world stand for their support.

He concluded by asking Rohit Sharma's side to get the World Cup on Sunday.

"Our Team has set exceptional records of victories throughout the World Cup matches. The 140 crore citizens and cricket fans across the world stand in their support. My best wishes to the team. Go get the World Cup," Mr Shah wrote on X.

India entered into the finals after a 70-run victory over New Zealand on Wednesday. After Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill's explosive start, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer scored a ton each to put India on course to a massive target.

KL Rahul arrived to apply the finishing touches to power India to a score of 397/4. With New Zealand appearing in control of the chase, Mohammed Shami struck at the right moments to ensure that India reach the final.

In the second semi-final, South Africa made Australia sweat after setting a modest target. Australia skipper Pat Cummins and speedster Mitchell Starc held their nerves to take the hosts to a three-wicket win.

Australia (Playing XI): Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (Wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (C), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (Wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

