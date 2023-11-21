''Match Fixing...'': Anupam Mittal's Witty Tweet After India's World Cup Loss

Australia secured a comfortable victory, lifting the trophy for the 6th time in their history.

Millions of fans were left heartbroken after Team Australia beat India by 6 wickets in the World Cup final. Ever since the loss, social media has been buzzing with memes, some expressing sadness while a few offering a bittersweet consolation to fans. Shark Tank India judge and Shaadi.com CEO Anupam Mittal also took to X to share a funny tweet to help lighten the mood of dejected fans. He also used the opportunity to promote his online matchmaking site Shaadi.com.

''World Cup loss se one thing has become clear. Match fixing in India happens only @ShaadiDotCom,'' the tweet read.

See the tweet here:

World cup loss se one thing has become clear. Match fixing in India happens only @ShaadiDotCom 😉 — Anupam Mittal (@AnupamMittal) November 21, 2023

Internet users were left amused with his witty tweet, while others praised his marketing skills. One user wrote, ''Shadi.Com par Life time ka match fix hota hai.'' Another wrote, ''Give that guy a Raise who quoted this! GIVE HIM RAISE!'' A third added, ''24/7 fixing.''

Shortly after India's defeat, Shaadi.com also shared a tweet expressing gratitude to Team India for teaching the importance of partnership. "Dear Team India, Thank you for teaching us that partnership is everything, that there will be ups and downs, that you can lose but still win hearts," they tweeted.

Dear Team India,



Thank you for teaching us that partnership is everything, that there will be ups and downs, that you can lose but still win hearts 💙#INDvsAUS#CWC23Final — Shaadi.com (@ShaadiDotCom) November 19, 2023

The Indian cricket team's dream of winning the Cricket World Cup 2023 for the third time in its history ended on a sour note, as Australia secured a comfortable victory in the final, lifting the coveted trophy for the 6th time in their history.

In the chase of 241, India had the Aussies down at 47/3. Knocks from Travis Head (137 in 120 balls, with 15 fours and four sixes) and Marnus Labuschagne (58 in 110 balls, with four boundaries) left the Indian team without answers and guided them to a six-wicket win.