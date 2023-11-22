Irfan Pathan's Son, Nephews Stand As Mascots In World Cup Final, He Calls It 'Unforgettable Moment'

He also expressed his heartfelt gratitude towards BBCI and ICC.

The Indian cricket team's dream of lifting the trophy of the Cricket World Cup 2023 ended on a sour note, as Australia secured a comfortable victory in the final, and won the title for the sixth time in their history. Indian cricket team, who was undefeated throughout the semi-finals, was left heartbroken. Not only the team, fans and supporters of the game were sad too and many expressed their pain on social media. Amid this, the former Indian cricket all-rounder recently took to social media and shared a picture of his son and nephews as mascots standing with the Indian cricket team during the national anthem. He also expressed his heartfelt gratitude towards the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the International Cricket Council (ICC).

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the athlete wrote, "Witnessing my son Imran, and my nephews Ayaan and Raiyaan, standing proudly for the National Anthem on the field is a memory that will last a lifetime. Grateful to @ICC @BCCI for this unforgettable moment." His son Imran, along with his nephews Ayaan and Raiyaan, could be seen standing in front of Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj and Suryakumar Yadav.

Witnessing my son Imran, and my nephews Ayaan and Raiyaan, standing proudly for the National Anthem on the field is a memory that will last a lifetime. Grateful to @ICC@BCCI for this unforgettable moment. pic.twitter.com/Z8Fc5XbpUR — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 21, 2023

Since being shared, his post has amassed 1.4 million views and 59,000 likes.

"Proud moment for you and the kids, hoping to see them become the superstars like you and Yusuf Pathan," said a user.

"Great to see them taking up cricket! Would love to see them playing for KKR," added a person.

A third added, "Great to hear that, they'll be future stars of India."

"Congratulations," added a person.

"Congrats to the Pathan family. Hope they continue the family tradition and serve Indian cricket in future just like you and Yousuf bhai did. All the best," added a user.