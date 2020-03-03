'Give Your Social Media Account To Unnao Rape Victim': Congress Tells PM Modi

PM Modi had tweeted that he was contemplating giving up his social media accounts (File)

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he will for one day hand over his social media accounts to women who inspire, Congress leader Sushmita Dev suggested that he give away the control of the accounts to the Unnao rape survivor "who deserves to tell her story".

The Congress Women's Wing chief said PM Modi's promise to hand over his social media accounts to women is "a hollow and superficial attempt to fix his bad image when it comes to women's security".

On Monday, the prime minister created a buzz by saying he is mulling over giving up his social media accounts. A day later, he explained in another tweet that will be handing over his social media accounts to women "whose life and work inspire us" on March 8, which is also the International Women's Day.

On social media, PM Modi also invited people to share stories of women who inspire.

"One suggestion, please give your social media account to the Unnao rape victim who survived many attacks from leaders who are apparently in your party. She is brave and she deserves to tell her story," Ms Dev said.

The Unnao rape survivor has accused expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar of raping her three years ago.