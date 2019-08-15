Give Up Single Use Plastic, PM Modi Urges In Independence Day Speech

Prime Minister stresses that citizens must buy indigenous products

Prime Minister Narendra Modi this morning urged citizens to eliminate the use of single use plastic and also suggested shopkeepers to provide eco-friendly bags to its customers.

"During my 2014 speech, I spoke about cleanliness. It became a movement in the country and the common man took it up with gusto. Today, I have another request. By October 2, on the birth anniversary of Dear Bapu (Mahatma Gandhi), I want to urge the citizen to give up single use plastic," Prime Minister Modi said on the 73rd Independence Day while addressing the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort.

"Shopkeepers should sell jute and cloth bags. Customers should adopt ways to reduce plastic usage. We must also put technologies in use to abolish plastic usage," he said in his 90-minute-long speech.

The Prime Minister also stressed that citizens must buy indigenous products and must strive to make the policy of "Make In India" a success.

"Let us all resolve to use products made in India. Let us resolve: Local products for a lucky tomorrow. Local products for a beautiful tomorrow. Local products for a bright tomorrow," he added.

"Our priority should be a Made in India product. Can we think of consuming local products, improving rural economy and the MSME sector?" he said.

