'Give All 13 Seats To AAP': Arvind Kejriwal's Appeal To Punjab Voters

Arvind Kejriwal said that there is no use voting for BJP, Akali Dal or the Congress in Punjab

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday urged people of Punjab to vote for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in all the 13 Lok Sabha seats of the state during the seventh phase of the Lok Sabha polls scheduled to be held on June 1.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a roadshow in Jalandhar on Monday. He was campaigning for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Lok Sabha candidate from Jalandhar Pawan Kumar Tinu.

Arvind Kejriwal said, "Home Minister Amit Shah has challenged 3 crore people of Punjab yesterday. He said after June 4 they are going dismiss the elected government of Punjab. This is dictatorship. People of the country will not accept it. I have come to ask all 13 seats from you. I assure that only the voice of Punjab will echo inside Lok Sabha. In the last 10 years whoever you elected has not raised your concerns. We will raise issues of Punjab in Lok Sabha and find out solution to all the issues which are pending with the centre."

He further said that there is no use voting for BJP, Akali Dal or the Congress.

"If you vote for the BJP or Akali Dal then it is of no use. If you vote for Congress they will start quarrelling against us. Give all the 13 seats to AAP we will work together," he added.

AAP's Pawan Kumar Tinu, INDIA alliance's Charanjit Singh Channi, NDA's Sushil Kumar Rinku, and Akali Dal's Mohinder Singh Kaypee will contest elections from Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat.

Earlier Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday targeted the AAP for not living up to the promises assured to Punjab and criticised Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for making the state a hub of corruption.

Slamming the government of AAP, Amit Shah claimed that AAP is a government that is known for breaking promises. "This is the government of the AAP party, it is a government which breaks promises. Rs 1000 were not given to every mother and sister, Punjab was not made drug-free in a month, and 16 medical colleges were not opened up in the state," Amit Shah said.

All 13 Lok Sabha seats of Punjab to go for polls in the 7th phase of the Lok Sabha elections on June 1.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP's) Lok Sabha candidate from Jalandhar Pawan Kumar Tinu and Punjab Minister Balkar Singh were also present.

