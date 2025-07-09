Girls Told To Strip For Period Check After Blood Stains Found In School Bathroom

Girls in a Maharashtra school, between classes 5-10, were forced to strip and examined by teachers after blood stains were found in the bathroom, sparking anger among parents, said the police.

The incident, which took place on Tuesday, was reported from RS Damani school in Shahapur district of Thane.

According to sources, after spotting drops of blood in the school bathroom, the school administration summoned the girls, between classes 5-10, to the bathroom for investigation.

The students, say sources, were asked about their periods.

The parents allege that some students were asked to remove their underwear for examination.

"Instead of giving proper education to the girl students about the natural process of menstruation, the principal put mental pressure on them. This is a shameful and disgusting act. We demand that a case be filed against the principal of RS Damani School and he be arrested," a parent, who did not wish to be named, told NDTV.

Girl students are in a state of shock and told their family members about the incident.

As soon as the parents got information about the incident, they arrived at the school the following day and protested.

The police have registered a case and are questioning the school principal.

(With inputs from Bhupendra Ambavane)

