School Assembly News Headlines (Aug 22): Top National, World, Sports Updates

School Assembly News Headlines (August 22, 2025): Morning is the best time to catch up on the latest developments across key sectors. Staying updated on national, international, sports, and education news sharpens the mind and helps students become informed citizens. Here's your quick bulletin for the school assembly, the top stories making headlines today.

Top National Headlines (Aug 22)

Supreme Court Likely To Deliver Verdict On Stray Dog Issue In NCR Today

Gaganyaan's First Uncrewed Space Launch Expected In December: ISRO Chief

PM Modi's Two-State Visit Today: Metro Inauguration in Bengal, Poll Push In Bihar

China Backs India, Opposes 50% US Tariff And Threatened Hike: Envoy

PM Modi Says Some MPs Disrupt House Fearing Young Legislators Will Outshine Them

Lok Sabha Passes 12 Bills Without Debate; Rajya Sabha Approves 15 Amid Commotion

"No Alliance; 2026 Tamil Nadu Polls To Be Between DMK and TVK," Declares Vijay

Direct Flights Between India And China Likely To Begin Within A Month

Top Business Headlines (Aug 22)

SUV and Sedan Prices May Drop Significantly With Reduced 40% GST

IIT Kanpur Invests Rs 30 Crore In Cybersecurity Startups

Top International Headlines (Aug 22)

Russia Launches Drone And Missile Barrage At Ukraine Amid Peace Talks

Israeli PM Netanyahu To Proceed With Gaza Plans, Restart Negotiations

Pakistan Supreme Court Grants Bail To Imran Khan in 8 Cases Linked To May 9 Violence

Scientists Warn: Surging Tourism Is Polluting Antarctica

Top Sports Headlines (Aug 22)

India Suspends All Bilateral Sports Engagements With Pakistan

Shreyas Iyer's Father Voices Disappointment Over Omission From Asia Cup 2025 Squad

Education Updates (Aug 22)

UPSC Civil Services Mains 2025 Begins Today; Exams Scheduled For August 22, 23, 24, 30 And 31

SSC Selection Posts Phase 13: Check Your Rescheduled Exam Date And Exam City From August 23