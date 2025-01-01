Girls Throw Punches And Kicks, Drag Each Other By The Hair "Over Boy" In UP

Two teenage girls punched and kicked each other on a busy road reportedly after finding out that they both liked the same boy who studies in their school in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat.

Videos of the incident, which took place in Aminagar Sarai Town under the Singhwali Police Station area on Tuesday, have now gone viral. Police said a detailed probe is underway.

The videos showed the teens - dressed in school uniform - punching, kicking and dragging each other by their hair even as other students and passersby attempt to pull them apart.

Sources said the girls - both Class 10 students of a local school - reportedly liked a boy, who studied in the same school. Both girls would talk to the boy often and got into a fight outside the school when they learnt that they both like him

"The video is being probed and the matter will be investigated accordingly," said an official.

(With inputs from Vipin Solanki)

