Woman Seeks Vaccinated Groom. Here's How Shashi Tharoor Reacted

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor is famous for his eloquence, vocabulary and how he faces his opponents in debates. He often tweets about matters of national and international concern, but he can be funny too. For instance, on Tuesday, the Thiruvananthapuram MP tweeted a newspaper clipping of a matrimonial advertisement, dated June 4, 2021. In the advertisement, a self-employed Roman Catholic woman sought an alliance with a man of her faith, but there was an added condition.

She claimed that she had already received both doses of Covishield vaccine and was looking for a potential groom, who was also vaccinated like her.

This appears to be a one-of-a-kind matrimonial advertisement. "Vaccinated bride seeks vaccinated groom! No doubt the preferred marriage gift will be a booster shot!? Is this going to be our New Normal?" Mr Tharoor captioned the picture.

Reacting to Mr Tharoor's tweet, a Twitter user, @pandey_priyanka, said that the next step may entail new criteria.

"Now, one more criterion to be eligible, vaccine cannot be Covaxin. Pfizer will be rated above,” she wrote.

now one more criteria to be eligible , Vaccine can not be Covaxin . Pfizer will be rated above ? — प्रियंका (@pandey_priyanka) June 8, 2021

Another user couldn't believe that the woman was seeking a vaccinated groom.

I can't believe it is actually happening — Niraj Kumar (@NirajKu48939189) June 8, 2021

User, @digambaran suspected the clipping had been generated using a software.

Another user, @KtonyjoseMM, also said that the clipping was fake and had been generated using a mobile app.

That paper cutting is fake. Created with a mobile app — K Tony Jose (@KtonyjoseMM) June 8, 2021

However, many did answer the question Mr Tharoor asked in his tweet. Will it be the new normal?

It will be ...lol — Dr Ruchi Anand (@DrRuchiAnand3) June 8, 2021

Now one more eligibility must be added in marriage proposals... — vandanasajivan (@vandanasajivan) June 8, 2021

No shot, no knot. — rishi batta (@rishibatta) June 8, 2021

According to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday, India reported less than one lakh new coronavirus infections after a gap of 63 days, while the daily positivity rate dropped to 4.62 per cent.

On Monday, a single day rise of 86,498 cases was registered, the lowest in 66 days, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,89,96,473. The death count climbed to 3,51,309 with 2,123 daily deaths, the lowest in around 47 days, the data updated at 8 am showed.