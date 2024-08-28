Girl Screams To Escape Assault At Madhya Pradesh Hospital, Accused Arrested

The Biaora Civil Hospital has come under scrutiny for its security measures.

A girl narrowly escaped a horrific assault at Biaora Civil Hospital in Madhya Pradesh. The incident occurred around 1 am when the girl, accompanying a patient, was cornered by a man in the hospital's bathroom. The girl's swift reaction and screams for help saved her.

As the girl screamed for help, the accused attempted to strangle her in a bid to silence her. However, it drew the attention of other patients' families, who rushed to her aid. The attacker fled the scene but was quickly tracked down within the hospital premises. The enraged crowd took matters into their own hands, beating the man before handing him over to the local police.

The minor had been visiting the hospital to seek treatment for her grandmother.

The Biaora Civil Hospital has come under scrutiny for its security measures. Despite boasting security arrangements on paper, the reality tells a different story. The CCTV cameras are often non-functional. The outsourced security personnel, who are supposed to safeguard the premises, are frequently absent from their posts.

Govind Meena, the police station in charge of rural Biaora said "Last night at 1:30 am, we received information that a person had apprehended an individual involved in the incident. The girl had come to the hospital with her grandmother, and we were informed that the accused had been caught. Upon reaching the hospital, we arrested the accused. A case has been registered under section 74 of the POCSO Act and BNS. The security personnel were alert, and our patrol point was nearby, so we managed to apprehend the accused quickly."