Girl, 'Kidnapped' In 2014, Found Living In Jharkhand With Husband, Children: Delhi Police

A Delhi Police team went to Jharkhand to look for the missing woman (Representational)

A six-year-old case of kidnapping in the national capital was solved today after the "kidnapped" woman was found living with her husband in her native place in Jharkhand.

The Delhi Police began investigating the case based on an August 2014 complaint by one Sanjay at the Greater Kailash Police Station, stating that his sister, who was a minor, has been kidnapped.

The police, who could not find any evidence or clue in the case over the years, sent a team to the complainant's the native village in Jharkhand, hoping to find some information in the case.

The police team went to Chatra in Jharkhand - around 200 kilometers away from the state capital Ranchi.

The team endured numerous difficulties, including the nationwide coronavirus lockdown, poor transport facility, a broken bridge, massive jungles and other logistical issue. But they finally managed to track her down.

The woman, who was allegedly kidnapped, was found to be married and living with her husband and children in Jharkhand.

The police produced her before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) at Chatra in Jharkhand.

During further investigation, the police found the woman's Aadhar Card and found that she was already above 18 years of age when the complaint was filed in 2014.

