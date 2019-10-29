Girl Drowned In Tub As Parents Watched Sujith Wilson Rescue On TV: Cops

The child was found motionless in a bucket by her parents. (Representational)

A two-year-old girl drowned in a tub of water at her house while her parents were watching the operations to try and rescue the toddler Sujith Wilson on television, Tamil Nadu police said today.

Revathi Sanjana was playing in the tub last night as her parents sat glued to the TV at Threspuram village, watching the attempts of rescuers to try and extricate the three-year-old child, police said.

They suddenly realised she was not around and went looking for her, only to find her motionless in the bucket.

They rushed the child to the hospital, where she was declared brought dead, police said.

Rescuers pulled out the decomposed and mangled body of Sujith Wilson early Tuesday from deep inside an unused borewell, after a futile 80-hour attempt to save the child who had fallen in while playing near his house in a Tamil Nadu village.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.