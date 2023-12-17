Girl, 8, Raped By 14-Year-Old Neighbour In UP Village: Cops

The accused allegedly committed the crime after watching an obscene video, police said (Representational)

An eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her 14-year-old neighbour in a village in UP's Ballia, police said on Sunday.

Circle Officer (CO) Mohammad Faheem Qureshi said the incident took place on Saturday afternoon when the boy allegedly lured the girl to a secluded place and raped her.

The accused allegedly committed the crime after watching an obscene video clip on his mobile phone, Mr Qureshi said.

The police have lodged an FIR against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the CO said.

The teenager was arrested by the police on Sunday, he added.

