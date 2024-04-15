'Sometimes I Feel Congress Wants BJP To Win': Ghulam Nabi Azad

Ghulam Nabi Azad said sometimes he doubts that Congress is allied with the BJP.

Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) president Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday said that sometimes he feels that Congress is allied with the Bharatiya Janata Party as it does not take any steps to strengthen the party.

"Sometimes I doubt that Congress is allied with the BJP. Earlier, 23 leaders were fighting for a change in the system in Congress, but the leadership was not listening to anything. When issues were raised, they said that they were talking in the BJP's language. Sometimes I feel that they (Congress) themselves want the BJP to win," Ghulam Nabi Azad told ANI.

He further said that key issues for the parties in the country and this region are poverty, unemployment, and control over inflation.

"Whichever party comes to power, the biggest issue for them to solve is poverty, unemployment, and reducing inflation," he said.

Mr Azad also appealed to the people, saying that the election is not fought on religion but on development. Ghulam Nabi Azad was addressing a public meeting in Doda today.

Criticising all political parties, including separatists, for spoiling Kashmir, Mr Azad said that one lakh people have been killed in Jammu and Kashmir due to these politicians. He said that after lighting fire in Kashmir, all leaders left the valley and settled outside.

Mr Azad said that people should remember the developments during his tenure as chief minister.

Voting in Udhampur will be held on April 19, in Jammu on April 26, in Anantnag-Rajouri on May 7, in Srinagar on May 13, and in Baramulla on May 20.

Earlier, there were six seats for J-K, including Ladakh. But, following the abrogation of Article 370 by the Parliament, Ladakh does not have a Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2019 elections, BJP won three seats, while the National Conference won the other three seats.

This is the first election after the Supreme Court ruling last year, which upheld the Parliament's decision to abrogate Article 370 and bifurcate the state into two union territories. The apex court also asked the Election Commission of India to hold the next assembly elections in J&K before September 30, 2024.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)