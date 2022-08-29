GN Azad Tells NDTV Congress's Top Body CWC 'Meaningless': Highlights

Ghulam Nabi Azad To NDTV: GN Azad said that he told Rahul Gandhi to talk to senior leaders.

Ghulam Nabi Azad, who quit the Congress with a scathing critique of the Gandhis, defended his decision saying that "people are saying I am doing this for becoming MP, but I was MP, leader of opposition."

In an interview to NDTV, Mr Azad said that he told Rahul Gandhi to talk to senior leaders of the Congress during his time in the party.

Earlier the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister told news agency PTI that he "will launch a new party soon. The first unit will be in Jammu and Kashmir in view of impending polls".

Here are the highlights of Ghulam Nabi Azad's Interview to NDTV: