GN Azad Tells NDTV Congress's Top Body CWC 'Meaningless': Highlights

New Delhi:
Ghulam Nabi Azad, who quit the Congress with a scathing critique of the Gandhis, defended his decision saying that "people are saying I am doing this for becoming MP, but I was MP, leader of opposition."
In an interview to NDTV, Mr Azad said that he told Rahul Gandhi to talk to senior leaders of the Congress during his time in the party.
Earlier the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister told news agency PTI that he "will launch a new party soon. The first unit will be in Jammu and Kashmir in view of impending polls".
Here are the highlights of Ghulam Nabi Azad's Interview to NDTV:
- Recommendations given are lying in the store of the Congress. I have reminded Rahul Gandhi multiple times about them.
- Congress doesn't have election committees for the last 25 years. So how many new people will come? I wrote about this to Sonia Gandhi.
- People are saying I am doing this for becoming MP, but I was MP, leader of opposition
- Earlier, Sonia Gandhi was depending on senior leaders. Mrs Gandhi gave me 8 states during my tenure, I won 7. After Rahul Gandhi came in parliament, Mrs Gandhi started more dependent on him. He had no aptitude.
- After 2013 January, when Rahul Gandhi became vice president, she also handed over the presidentship.
- CWC is nothing, meaningless. The present CWC for the last decade and a half is meaningless.
- We have got political education under Indira Gandhi. She, while I was junior minister, she called me and Fotedar and said I should keep meeting Atal Vajpayee. We got that type of education. We should give equal respect to opposition leaders
- On 'Chowkidar chor hai' remark: Is this the language...We can't go for personal remarks.
- I have great regards for Mrs Gandhi, she was always nice to me, she's very humble, compassionate, but somehow she ignored what Rahul Gandhi was doing.