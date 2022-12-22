Ghulam Nabi Azad Expels 3 Leaders In Blow To New Party

Ghulam Nabi Azad launched his new party three months ago.

Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad has expelled three leaders including the vice chairman of his newly formed Democrat Azad Party (DAP) for anti-party activities, the party announced on Thursday.

The expulsion of Tara Chand, Dr Manohar Lal and Balwan Singh is seen as a major setback for Mr Azad, months after he resigned from his party of five decades and formed his regional outfit.

Tara Chand, who has served as Deputy Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir in the past, was considered a close confidant of Mr Azad. He is reportedly returning to the Congress - the party he left after Mr Azad's resignation.

"Chairman DAP Shri Ghulam Nabi Azad has expelled Shri Tara Chand, Dr Manohar Lal and Shri Balwan Singh from the party with immediate effect for anti-party activities," a party statement said.

Sources said Tara Chand was in touch with Congress and preparing to join Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra. Two other expelled leaders are also said to be on their way back to the Congress.

Mr Azad had walked out of the Congress, leaving it virtually hollowed out in Jammu and Kashmir. There were resignations en masse of leaders who announced their support to Mr Azad.

Tara Chand was the first senior leader who had announced his support to Mr Azad.

Mr Chand has alleged that Mr Azad's new party is "dividing secular votes" in Jammu and Kashmir.

A senior Congress leader said more leaders who left the party after Mr Azad's resignation are joining Congress the back.

"In coming days, most of the leaders who have joined Azad's party are coming back," said a senior Congress leader, requesting not to be named.