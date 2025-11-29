Ghazipur Police Station Opposite Landfill Makes Delhi 'Shine', Ranked India's Best

A police station standing opposite to Delhi's towering Ghazipur landfill -- a site known more for stench and toxic fumes -- has scripted a success story by emerging as the best police station in India at the All India Police Conference in Raipur.

For most Delhiites, the name Ghazipur instantly evokes the image of the "garbage mountain" that dominates the skyline and spreads an overpowering odour across the neighbourhood.

"Amid all difficult backdrop, the police station opposite the landfill has quietly transformed itself into one of the country's finest, excelling in crime control, public service delivery, hygiene, infrastructure and community engagement," Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Abhishek Dhania told PTI.

The officer said the Ministry of Home Affairs evaluated police stations across nearly 70 parameters -- ranging from investigation quality and case disposal to behaviour of staff, cleanliness, accessibility and overall grievance response.

Ghazipur police station topped the national list after scoring exceptionally across these categories. This is the first time a police station in Delhi has secured a top-three position at the national level, and Ghazipur has gone straight to No. 1, he added.

Despite being located in one of the city's most challenging areas, the police station stands out for its spotless interiors and warm, citizen-friendly setup.

"Inside, it looks more like a private office than a police station," another officer said, adding that the staff maintains rigorous cleanliness even though strong winds often carry the landfill's foul smell straight into the building.

Visitors are greeted by a mirror at the entrance inscribed with the message 'Aap bahut khoobsurat hain' (you are beautiful), meant to create a positive first impression and reduce the anxiety people often feel while entering a police station. Senior citizens, women and first-time visitors frequently describe the environment as friendly, the officer added.

The police station has an Integrated Help Desk, managed predominantly by women personnel, where complaints related to FIRs, cybercrime, senior citizens and general grievances are received and processed. The station, carved out of the New Ashok Nagar jurisdiction in 2012, also has a relatively young team that has been credited with modernising day-to-day policing practices.

"It is a matter of immense pride for us that Ghazipur Police Station has been ranked among the top three in the country and secured the first prize," the DCP further added.

He said that from cleanliness to behaviour, crime control to prompt action teams of Ghazipur Police Station has performed exceptionally across all 70 parameters.

DCP Dhania, in a post on X, said, "Congratulations, Gazipur Police Station (East District) has won 1st prize! Proud to share that Gazipur of East District has secured the 1st Prize at the All India Police Conference, Raipur for outstanding policing, effective crime control, and exemplary community engagement." "This achievement reflects the hard work, dedication and professionalism of the entire team. Well done, Gazipur Police Station -- you have made Delhi Police shine!," read the post on X.

