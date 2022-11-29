Ghaziabad, Prayagraj And Agra Get First Police Commissioners

The state government also effected some other transfers in the same order.

Uttar Pradesh's three new commissionerates in Ghaziabad, Agra and Prayagraj got their first police commissioners on Monday, according to an official order.

Ajay Mishra was appointed commissioner of Ghaziabad, Preetinder Singh of Agra and Ramit Sharma of Prayagraj, the order issued late Monday night stated.

The UP government had last week announced the three new police commissionerates in addition to four existing ones in Lucknow, Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida), Varanasi and Kanpur.

Ashok Mutha Jain has been made the new CP of Varanasi, while Alok Singh has been transferred from Gautam Buddh Nagar to Lucknow headquarters as additional DG, the order stated A Satish Ganesh has been transferred from the post of CP Varanasi and moved to Lucknow headquarters as ADG.

Laxmi Singh, IG Range Lucknow, is the new CP of Gautam Buddh Nagar, while Tarun Gaba, secretary home department, will replace her, according to the order.

While IG Special Security Force (SSF) Chandra Prakash has been sent to Prayagraj replacing Rakesh Singh, who has been transferred to Bareilly in the same capacity.

SSP Ghaziabad Muniraj G has been sent to Ayodhya as new SSP replacing Prashand Verma, who has been sent to Bahraich as SP.

SP Bahraich Keshav Kumar Chaudhary has been sent to Agra as Additional Commissioner of Police, Agra.

Similarly SSP Prayagraj, Shailesh Pandey has been sent to Mathura in the same capacity replacing Abhishek Yadav who has been made SP, Intelligence, Lucknow.

SSP Agra, Prabhakar Chowdhury has been transferred to PAC Sitapur as Commandant.

